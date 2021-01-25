Philly Fighting Covid, which oversees vaccinations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, recently launched a website encouraging people to “Pre-Commit to Getting Vaccinated.” Once on the site, users were asked to fill out a form with their date of birth, cellphone number, occupation, race, ethnicity, number of people in their household, and medical conditions that may increase the severity of the virus. The site said it would contact them once they were eligible for a vaccine. The Philadelphia City Council seal was included on the website, until it was removed late last week.