The governors of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut announced Wednesday that anyone traveling into their states from areas with a high level of community spread of the coronavirus must quarantine for 14 days.
As the United States continues to reopen its economy, more than 20 states, mostly in the South and West, are seeing increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. The United States recorded its third-highest daily new case total Tuesday.
The three states announcing the quarantine were particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus — with more than 39,000 deaths combined — and are attempting to prevent future spikes as their infection rates decline.
But what exactly does this new order mean, and how will it be enforced?
The restrictions will go into place at midnight.
The quarantine applies to people arriving to New Jersey, New York, or Connecticut from states where the rolling seven-day average of new cases is at 10 or more people per 100,000, or 10% of those tested are positive.
New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will continually update and publish on their websites a list of states to which the new advisory applies. Right now, it includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Utah, and Texas.
The quarantine applies to both visitors and residents of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.
Enforcement appears to mostly be on the individual.
“The tri-state measure will focus on personal responsibility using uniform parameters and messaging on highways, airports, websites and social media across the three states,” the governors said in a press release. Hotels will also be asked to communicate the 14-day quarantine to guests who have traveled from one of the impacted states.
Gov. Phil Murphy said that New Jersey would not be setting up checkpoints along the state’s borders, but that the Department of Health would pursue cases of noncompliance if they become aware of them.
Murphy did not directly answer whether violators will face fines.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said violators could face a judicial order that could include mandatory quarantine and fines of up to $10,000. People would not be barred from entering at state borders, Cuomo said, but would be asked to quarantine once they arrive.
Self-quarantine means staying home and not having visitors for 14-days, which provides enough time for a person to know whether they will become ill and be contagious to other people. The quarantine must begin as soon as the person arrives.
Murphy also urged residents to get tested for the virus before entering the state, though it is not a requirement.
The governors didn’t say how long the requirement would be in place.
Many southern states are seeing their coronavirus case numbers skyrocket. Florida, for instance, announced 5,508 new cases Wednesday, once again breaking its single-day record, and the percentage of tests that are positive has risen sharply.
The three governors in the hard-hit region are trying to prevent similar spikes.
“Our three states are among only four listed as being close to containing this virus,” Murphy said during Wednesday’s briefing. “We’ve gotten to where we are through shared sacrifice.”
“We welcome everyone to New Jersey but we simply ask you to join us in our shared sacrifice to keep ourselves moving in the right direction,” Murphy said.
