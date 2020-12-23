The following year, my classmates and I gave culturally specific maternal health presentations. In a gross misinterpretation of the eating disorder pica, one of my classmates exclaimed, “Black people eat dirt!” Our professor asked me about the accuracy of this statement. I was mortified. What would make my classmate believe Black people eat dirt? And why wasn’t my professor culturally aware enough to call her out? Why did she call on me to be the spokesperson for all Black people?