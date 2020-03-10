Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and its subsidiary, the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), said he was worried that the mortality rate for the population his members serve could be even higher than the 15% that one Chinese study reported among people over 80. Nursing home and assisted-living facility residents are almost all over 80, he said, and most have underlying health conditions that raise their risk. If coronavirus spreads in their buildings, he said, mortality could be “extremely high.”