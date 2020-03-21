OK, we’ve taken it on the chin. Maybe we’ve even hit the canvas.
Time to get back up, and if you’re having trouble doing it, close your eyes for a second and conjure up that Bill Conti trumpet fanfare from Rocky. Just the first 11 notes.
It’s really all you need to get pumped for a fight. Any fight — even the one before us now. This includes, along with more serious matters, the challenge of keeping ourselves entertained during isolation.
So here’s our proposal. Every week until we get through this, everyone who wants to join in watches the same movie, and we’ll start with Rocky, which is easy to find on streaming, and most folks probably have on DVD. Or VHS!
We’ll remind ourselves what we love about it, and we’ll share those thoughts in the comments section here. And we’ll debate – is the original far and away the best of the Rocky movies? What’s the second best in the franchise, and why?
What’s the most underrated aspect of the filmmaking — is it journeyman John G. Avildsen’s first-rate direction, Garrett Brown’s revolutionary use of Steadicam, the rest of Conti’s jazz-infused score? What else is on your mind as you revisit the 1976 masterpiece (or is it?) on this weekend in 2020.
Watch from home anytime this weekend, and add your comments before midnight Sunday We’ll highlight the best ones Monday. Then next weekend, we’ll choose another movie to watch and discuss together.
And together we’ll flatten the curve, the way Rocky flattened Ivan Drago.
Because, coronavirus, we must break you.