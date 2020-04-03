SEPTA, one of the nation’s largest transportation authorities, is getting $643 million in federal stimulus relief to help stem the losses from the coronavirus.
The funds are expected to be used over the next 12 to 18 months, said spokesperson Andrew Busch. SEPTA projects at least a $300 million loss to revenue from now through the end of June 2021.
The transportation authority is also bracing for at least a $250 million hit to subsidies, with the remaining $93 million to help supplement further losses. SEPTA has planned a $1.53 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2021, with $480.6 million coming from passenger revenue, and $779.4 million from state subsidies.
“We know that there are many more challenges to come … but this is a definitely a good start,” Busch said.
SEPTA’s executive team, including General Manager Leslie Richards, has taken an additional 5% pay cut on top of a 10% reduction announced last month, while 669 managers and administrators also took a 10% pay reduction, Busch said Friday.
Temporary or part-time administrative employees have been laid off, he said, but he did not provide numbers.
The authority continues to face plummeting losses to ridership and revenue. Figures are down 97% on Regional Rail and nearly 80% on its transit systems. SEPTA has also severely reduced service, and most recently suspended fares and asks riders on its buses and trolleys to board using back doors and maintain social distance from others, which also protects the operators.
The SEPTA funds are part of Pennsylvania’s $1.13 billion in new transit funding through the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill, Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) announced Friday.
In addition to the SEPTA funds, the Philadelphia area will get another $57 million. More than $162 million was allocated to the Pittsburgh region.
The region’s funding goes to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission to distribute, said Casey spokesperson Natalie Adams. PATCO’s allocation is still being determined, said DRPA spokesperson Mike Williams.
The FTA announced Thursday that $25 billion in federal funding would go toward public transportation throughout the country.