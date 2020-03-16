The Governor’s declaration of an “emergency” isn’t enough for small businesses to apply for and receive badly-needed Small Business Administration loans, according to reports from state and federal agencies and small business owners.
Tired Hands Brewery owner Julie Foster in Ardmore said that “because the Governor has not declared a state of disaster -- apparently emergency is different? -- emergency funds aren’t being made available. Small businesses like mine are really frustrated,” she said. She owns two microbrewery restaurants in Montgomery County, and both are required to close under the Governor’s orders.
A technicality is preventing her from applying.
“I can’t download the application. In order to submit an application, you have to first identify as a 'disaster’ area,” Foster said. “The website is so overloaded it’s not loading at all.”
The SBA’s website is apparently crashing due to a surge in users, as business owners apply for a loan to cover cash flow needs.
SBA spokeswoman Carol Wilkerson in Washington D.C. said the agency is “working to restore” functionality on the website. New York State has already declared a “disaster”, Wilkerson said, so small businesses are able to apply for loans, which take several weeks to be funded.
“For disaster loans, the governor of the state has to certify at least five businesses in the state have been impacted. In New York, for instance, they have already declared a disaster," she said.
Once the SBA receives an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application from a small business, it typically can take up to two to three weeks to make a credit decision, she said. If the loan request is approved, the SBA can make a disbursement within five days of receiving the signed loan closing documents.
The Inquirer has been contacted by at least five businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The wheels are starting to turn,” said Jason Johnson, owner and operator of Gullifty’s bar and restaurant in Bryn Mawr. “We’re trying to keep our employees on the payroll that ended Sunday, even though we’ve been asked to close. We haven’t laid off anyone yet or asked them to apply for unemployment."
Johnson is not paying himself.
Because Gullifty’s is located in Lower Merion Township, “we decided to follow the governor’s order” to close. “We want to help stop the spread. We wanted to do our part," Johnson said.
But over the weekend, loan officers from the SBA told Johnson that the paperwork hadn’t been finalized by the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“We’re filling out every application we can,” he said. “I’ve applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development" also, he said. The DCED offers working capital loans to businesses impacted by COVID-19; resources and information will be posted to http://dced.pa.gov/resources as they become available.
“We have over $100,000 of vendor bills coming due. We are still in good standing, but when business stops in its track, how do you pay them beyond that? We need to get product back in."
Some are staying open despite the mass closures.
For example, Philadelphians can still buy bottles of spirits at Art In the Age on North 3rd Street.
“I think this is going to change life in America forever. All those bars and restaurants, how are they going to survive?" said Art in the Age owner Steve Grasse. He runs the distillery at 113 North Third Street in Old City. His store remains open.
“Politicians aren’t on the front lines of having to make payroll. They don’t see the reality of making payroll. No one’s looking at it through that lens,” he said.
For us, we’ll be fine. Spirits sell in good times and bad times. I have barns full of whiskey barrels, so if sh-t really hits the fan, they’ll be worth pure gold."
Grasse said his accountant thought he was crazy because his company began preparing for the pandemic in January. His wife saw horrifying videos out of Wuhan, China, and noticed those started disappearing and “we decided to get ready.”