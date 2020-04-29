New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy indicated the coronavirus pandemic is has moved to South Jersey, as the pace of infections slows in the northern and central parts of the state.
“There’s no question this is migrating south,” Gov. Phil Murphy said on Wednesday. “In the south it is still a curve that’s going up and not down. We need to get the back of that curve cracked and headed in the right direction.”
Overall, the curve of infections is slowing in the Garden State, which has implemented strict social distancing measures since March 21 and started to plan for how life will resume once it has receded from its peak.
Statewide officials cannot explain the uptick in cases in South Jersey, but according to some local authorities, the increase in spread may be less about a migrating virus and more about testing.
"We’re going to expand testing as much as possible where the demand is, and that means more positives,” Camden County spokesperson, Dan Keashen, said Wednesday.
Experts note that without robust testing, the true scale of the virus’ spread is hard to capture. Since the early days of the pandemic, Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli have said that as testing ramps up, the state’s positive case count may grow more quickly than anticipated.
Currently, 116,264 people have tested positive statewide and 6,770 have died. In the past two weeks, South Jersey counties have seen the number of positive COVID-19 cases increase at a quicker rate than any other region in the state, with some, like Cumberland County, seeing a 227% increase.
But in recent weeks, South Jersey has also seen testing efforts intensify. State officials partnered with Cooper University Hospital to test 3,000 long-term-care residents and staff at 16 facilities in Southern New Jersey.
In Camden County, officials opened the third county-run testing site in South Camden Wednesday, the second testing site in the city. Next week, officials plan to launch another testing site on Federal Street in East Camden, a neighborhood that had been identified by previous test results as a hot spot.
But as New Jersey remains the second most affected state by the pandemic, behind New York, accurate and timely data has been a challenge for officials to gather as they prepare to battle the spread. An increase in testing has been crucial to those efforts.
New Jersey now has over 80 testing sites across the state, and as Murphy plans on how to reopen parts of the economy, he is looking to double testing capacity before enacting measures to try to return the state to a more normal life, a measure health officials agree with.
“Testing is one of the most important weapons we have in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Kevin O’Dowd, Co-President/CEO of Cooper University Health Care, which will manage the testing site in East Camden. “In order for testing to be effective, it must be widely accessible.”