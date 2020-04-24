From 2003 to 2019, funding for state and local preparedness from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was cut by a third. With fairly stagnant funding at the state level, public health workers were forced to prioritize which cases got their attention. In the populous Southeast district, for example, nurses focused on tracking diseases like measles, tuberculosis, hepatitis A, and foodborne illnesses. But they sometimes had to forgo diseases like hepatitis C and and Lyme disease.