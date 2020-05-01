Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
HARRISBURG — State officials will ease some coronavirus restrictions next week in 24 northwest and north-central counties, the first step in the Wolf administration’s tiered plan to gradually reopen Pennsylvania by region.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that these counties can enter the “yellow” phase and start a limited reopening on May 8. The counties allowed to do so are Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
In this phase, companies must continue to provide teleworking options for employees if work can continue remotely. If they don’t have that ability, they will be able to reopen with certain safety precautions, which will be announced next week.
Child care operations can resume — also under guidelines that will be announced next week — and retail stores can reopen to customers, though curbside pickup and delivery remains preferable and certain safety precautions must be taken.
Gyms, theaters, indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, and schools will remain closed, and gatherings of more than 25 people will be prohibited. Restaurants and bars will only be permitted to remain open for takeout. Casinos will also remain shuttered.
The next step is the “green" phase, where most restrictions are lifted.
The governor stressed that if an outbreak occurs, his administration would quickly move to reinstate strict business closure and stay-at-home orders.
“If we see an outbreak occur in one of the communities that has been moved to yellow, we will need to take swift action, and revert to the red category until the new case count falls again,” Wolf said in a statement. "So, Pennsylvanians living in a county that has been moved to the yellow category should continue to strongly consider the impact of their actions.”
In March, Wolf shuttered much of the state’s economy and began implementing stay-at-home orders to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by cases of COVID-19. As GOP lawmakers pressured the governor to lift restrictions on some impacted sectors, Wolf announced he would allow construction to resume statewide and golf courses, campgrounds, and marinas to reopen, as long as precautions are taken on site.
Wolf has also increased the number of state-run wine and spirits stores that can offer curbside pickup.
Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, which represents 13,000 small businesses in the state, welcomed the news, as many mom-and-pop shops are cash-strapped and have not received loans from the government.
“Being shuttered and having to lay off employees over the last month and a half has been very difficult for small business owners," he said. "We look forward to other areas of Pennsylvania following suit.”
