Officials of the Schuylkill Navy announced Wednesday that the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, scheduled for May 15 and 16, has been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to cancel the regatta, which attracts close to 6,000 high school rowers competing on the Schuylkill, came after continued consultation between Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and regatta officials. A major consideration was the release of Mayor Kenney’s stay-at-home order issued on Sunday, officials said.
“The well-being of our athletes, coaches, families, fans, referee corps, and volunteers is at the forefront of this decision,” regatta director Erika McCormick said in a statement.
“With increasingly comprehensive guidelines being issued by health experts and city, state and federal officials, as well as sporting events at all levels suspending play, we feel it is morally and ethically responsible to make this determination.”
The Stotesbury Cup was the second major regatta to cancel in the last week. The Dad Vail Regatta, which attracted more than 100 men’s and women’s crews last year, announced last Thursday the cancellation of its event.