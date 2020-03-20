Maura Shenker, director of Temple’s Small Business Development Center, will hold webinars on Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 23, to help applicants seeking SBA loans.
“We’ll explain how to fill out the forms and put together pro forma financial data” in order to apply, she said.
Upcoming SBDC webinars:
- March 20, 11:00 a.m. and March 23, 3:00 p.m.: Creating a Pro-Forma: Financials needed for grant and loan applications
- March 25, 12:00 p.m.: COVID-19 & Local Funding for Small Businesses
- April 7, 6:00 p.m.: Rebuilding Customer Relations + Social Media Presence in response to a Disaster
In addition, there are some surveys Temple wants to get to business owners:
- Philadelphia Department of Commerce and PIDC are working on a COVID-19 business relief package and are asking the business community to fill out a brief survey which will help inform them of your most pressing needs.
- Located in Bucks, Montco, Chester, Delco? Complete this Southeast PA Regional Business Impacts of COVID-19 Survey.