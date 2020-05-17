Uber is unveiling a set of measures to protect customers and employees from contracting the coronavirus.
“As cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, Uber is proceeding with caution and safety top of mind,” the company said in a statement. “We will all have a role to play to help each other stay healthy when traveling.”
Uber will require all drivers and riders to wear masks starting Monday. Drivers on the ride-sharing app — and its food-delivery service Uber Eats —will be required to start every shift by taking a selfie with their masks on so the company can verify they are following protocols.
If they are not masked, drivers will not be allowed to start their shift. This provision will remain in effect until at least the end of June. The company will reassess at that time whether public health data requires them to prolong the measures.
Riders will also have to confirm they are masked through the app. They will also be prohibited from riding in the front seat.
If a driver shows up without a mask on, riders will be able to cancel the ride without a penalty fee, and can report them to the company through a reporting feature in the app.
Uber will also limit UberX drivers from taking more than three passengers at a time.
The company has also allocated $50 million to provide cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to drivers. As of this week, Uber says it has shipped 23 million masks to drivers throughout the world.