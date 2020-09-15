What the Pitt scientists did was identify and then make just the tiny component of the antibody that binds to the coronavirus “spike” protein — the rod-like projections the virus uses to attach to and enter cells. Even though this monoclonal antibody, called Ab8, foiled the spike protein, it did not bind to human cells, suggesting it would be safe to use in people. Ab8 is so tiny that the researchers speculate it might be administered with an inhaler, rather than shots.