“This is our life, sports, basketball is our life,” he said. “But it’s so minimal and it’s kind of crazy to be talking about it right now. But I think we all set the tone that’s most important, is what’s going on in our country and the people that are ill, and people who are vulnerable, and just great respect for our health-care providers. I think those people are the true heroes and the courageous people in our country right now.”