The couple, who live in Harleysville, realized they were completely incompatible as bedmates: He’s often in bed by 8 p.m. and gets up at 4 a.m. to get to his WMMR radio host job. She’s more of a night owl. He needs total darkness and a noise machine to drown out the household noise with three kids. She prefers to keep the door open and likes to fall asleep to the TV. He likes it freezing. She prefers hot.