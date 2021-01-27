They had room-based tea parties and happy hours. On the Phillies’ opening day, they delivered peanuts, Cracker Jack and beer, along with baseball trivia. She picked movies — she has some serious John Wayne fans — and helped people watch them in their apartments. They did exercises, bingo and flower arranging in the halls. The escapades team sent snapshots in real time to residents’ families. They dressed as super heroes and characters from the Wizard of Oz. There were Eagles and Phillies spirit days. They had parking-lot concerts and watched the Philadelphia Orchestra and Metropolitan Opera online. Sometimes Kaufman would just stop and talk for 15 minutes with a resident. When some in the memory unit stopped eating, she brought them chocolate milkshakes in the afternoon. On a recent day, she made passion fruit-mango margaritas at happy hour.