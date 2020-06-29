For Noel Ramirez, a therapist who works at a federally qualified health center and saw clients at the William Way LGBT Community Center in Center City, moving all his appointments to a virtual platform was the easy part. Ramirez, who is 35 and considers himself a “digital native,” said that teletherapy has been a regular part of his practice for the past five years. But since the pandemic started, he said it can be challenging to find time for himself to recharge, especially since he no longer has his 20-minute morning commute, which he used to ground himself before sessions.