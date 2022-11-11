COVID case counts are rising slightly in Pennsylvania while dropping slightly in New Jersey, but so far more cases aren’t leading to more hospitalizations.

Philadelphia is seeing a similar trend, but a broader look at the past three months shows the city’s overall case numbers — and those in both states — have largely plateaued.

Here’s a look at this week’s COVID numbers:

Pa. COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 1,872

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +7%

Daily average hospitalizations: 1,713

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: Flat

Total deaths: 47,994

Philly COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 186

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: -10%

Daily average hospitalizations: 336

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: +4%

Total deaths: 5,354 (as of Nov. 7)

N.J. COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 1,748

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +6%

Daily average hospitalizations: 1,138

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: -3%

Total deaths: 34,967

Data Sources: New York Times COVID data tracker; New Jersey and Pennsylvania Departments of Health. Numbers are updated as of Wednesday, November 9.