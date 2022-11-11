COVID case counts are rising slightly in Pennsylvania while dropping slightly in New Jersey, but so far more cases aren’t leading to more hospitalizations.
Philadelphia is seeing a similar trend, but a broader look at the past three months shows the city’s overall case numbers — and those in both states — have largely plateaued.
Here’s a look at this week’s COVID numbers:
Pa. COVID cases and transmission
Daily average cases: 1,872
Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +7%
Daily average hospitalizations: 1,713
Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: Flat
Total deaths: 47,994
» READ MORE: Visit our COVID tracker to see more data.
Philly COVID cases and transmission
Daily average cases: 186
Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: -10%
Daily average hospitalizations: 336
Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: +4%
Total deaths: 5,354 (as of Nov. 7)
N.J. COVID cases and transmission
Daily average cases: 1,748
Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +6%
Daily average hospitalizations: 1,138
Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: -3%
Total deaths: 34,967
Data Sources: New York Times COVID data tracker; New Jersey and Pennsylvania Departments of Health. Numbers are updated as of Wednesday, November 9.