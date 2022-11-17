As Thanksgiving approaches, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are showing signs of declining.

The two states are trending in the opposite direction from the nation, which is seeing upticks of 2% in cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks, according to the New York Times COVID tracker. Still, deaths nationally are becoming less common. The country is averaging 292 daily COVID deaths, a 15% decline over the past two weeks.

Philadelphia case numbers dropped over the past two weeks, though hospitalization numbers increased during the same time.

Here’s a look at this week’s COVID numbers:

Pa. COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 1,718

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: -3%

Daily average hospitalizations: 1,708

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: -2%

Total deaths: 48,126

» READ MORE: Visit our COVID tracker to see more data.

Philly COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 158

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: -14%

Daily average hospitalizations: 380

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: +15%

Total deaths: 5,365 (as of Nov. 14)

N.J. COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 1,544

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: -22%

Daily average hospitalizations: 1,099

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: -6%

Total deaths: 35,029

Data Sources: New York Times COVID data tracker; New Jersey and Pennsylvania Departments of Health. Numbers are updated as of Wednesday, November 16.