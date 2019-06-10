Michelle Watts, Avery’s mother, said she would be interested in the possibility of a one-time treatment for her daughter’s condition, called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), which is estimated to strike 1 in 300,000 people. But she said the family would need assurances that any such approach was safe. They already have passed up another treatment option — a liver transplant — meaning that Avery will continue with her regular blood-filtering visits for the foreseeable future.