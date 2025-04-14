Crozer Health’s CEO Tony Esposito is leaving at the end of this week, as bankruptcy grinds on

Crozer Health’s CEO Tony Esposito is leaving at the end of this week, the executive told Crozer employees in an email Monday evening. The departure comes on the heels of announcements last week that the bankrupt health system is starting to unload some of its operations.

Esposito said his replacement on an interim basis is Greg Williams, president of East Coast operations for Crozer’s owner, Prospect Medical Holdings. California-based Prospect, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, owns hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Advertisement

“His leadership and oversight will be invaluable to Crozer Health during this pivotal time as we remain in active discussions with the Pennsylvania attorney general and other parties to find a sustainable path forward to allow Crozer Health to continue to operate and provide our patients with the critical care they require,” Esposito’s email said.

Esposito worked at Crozer for 5½ years, his email said. He replaced Prospect executive Kevin Spiegel as CEO in 2022 after significant cutbacks that included the closure of Springfield Hospital. He said Monday he had not yet made a decision of his future plans.

Last Thursday, Crozer announced during a bankruptcy hearing that the University of Pennsylvania Health System planned to take over the leases at its medical offices in Broomall and Glen Mills. Prospect said the $5 million Penn agreed to pay would forestall for up to 10 days the closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Main Line Health has agreed to take on the labor and delivery services provided at Crozer-Chester. Crozer and Main Line have not shared details on when that transition will happen. On average, about 1,000 babies are born at Crozer-Chester annually, according to state data.

Crozer told a labor union Friday that it plans to close the home care and hospice business that operates out of Taylor Hospital by early June. That will eliminate jobs for 25 nurses, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals.