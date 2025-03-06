Bankrupt Prospect Medical is poised to take steps to close Crozer Health’s Delaware County Hospitals

Prospect Medical Holdings told a bankruptcy judge in Texas Thursday that it plans to file a motion to close Delaware County’s Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital unless last-ditch talks in the next couple hours result in a short term solution.

Prospect said it only has money to keep Crozer open through March 14, thanks to $20 million in short-term funding from Pennsylvania and Delaware County. Its announcement came after talks with the Foundation for Delaware County for additional funding reached an impasse Thursday morning, Prospect’s attorney, William Curtin, told the judge.

Advertisement

“That really was our last option,” Curtin said.

The Pennsylvania attorney general and the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro had hoped to transfer Crozer to a new independent nonprofit, backed by local nonprofit health systems, after eight years of ownership by Prospect, a for-profit company based in California. Local systems were reluctant to get involved because Crozer is saddled with significant liabilities.

The officials from FTI Consulting Inc. who were sorting through Crozer’s financial condition communicated very little with medical staff at Crozer. State officials have said their goal was to preserve health-care services and jobs in an area of Southeastern Pennsylvania without easy access to other health-care options.

The closure announcement comes more than seven weeks after Prospect’s Jan. 11 bankruptcy filing. A few days after the filing in Dallas, Prospect’s lead attorney told the bankruptcy judge that transferring the money-losing Crozer operations to new ownership was crucial to the successful resolution of the bankruptcy case.

He also said that if a deal wasn’t reached quickly, Prospect would likely file an emergency motion to close Crozer, Delaware County’s largest health system, which operates Crozer-Chester Medical Center near Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Crozer operates a trauma center, as well as a burn unit, and provides maternity services and behavioral health care. The closest hospitals to Crozer are Main Line Health’s Riddle Hospital near Media and Trinity Health Fitzgerald Mercy in Darby, both nearly 10 miles away by car.

Crozer’s tumultuous history under Prospect

The closures of Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital would open a new chapter of turmoil for the thousands of health-care professionals who have stayed at Crozer through years of uncertainty. Prospect has already closed two Crozer hospitals in Springfield and Drexel Hill and had multiple rounds of layoffs.

The negotiations with state officials represented Prospect third attempt to sell Crozer since putting the system up for bid in the fall of 2021.

A tentative deal to sell Crozer to ChristianaCare, Delaware’s largest health system, fell apart when ChristianaCare decided the deal did not make sense financially. ChristianaCare is now setting itself up to compete with Crozer by building two micro-hospitals in Delaware County. The first is expected to open next year in Aston.

CHA Partners LLC, a New Jersey real estate company that specializes in buying hospital properties and redeveloping them into mixed-use medical facilities, in August reached a tentative deal to acquire Crozer, with the goal of eventually transferring it to a new nonprofit. That deal fizzled out when financial agreement could not be reached.

What’s next for health care in Delaware County

Delaware County administrators have been working on a contingency plan for months. The county had little notice when Delaware County Memorial Hospital closed, and has made efforts to be more prepared for a potential Crozer closer by coordinating with nearby hospitals, EMS and county stakeholders.

“We are deeply concerned about the well-being of the patients and staff at these hospitals,” said Delaware County Council Chair Monica Taylor, in a statement last month.

“While we have been working in good faith with Prospect to find a solution, we also recognized months ago that we would have to be prepared to ensure continuity of care if Prospect were to decide to abruptly close these facilities because unlike Prospect, our priority is the well-being of our residents, and not the bottom line,” Taylor said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.