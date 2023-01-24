Delaware County reports a tuberculosis case in a middle school

Delaware County health officials said Monday that they had identified a case of tuberculosis in a person who attends Penn Wood Middle School in Darby.

Tuberculosis bacteria spread through the air when an infected person coughs, speaks, or sings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Known as “TB,” the disease is not as contagious as a cold or the flu, county officials said in a press release. To catch it, a person would have to spend at least 15 hours in close contact with an infected person, officials said.

TB does not spread by shaking hands, sharing food or drinks, touching bed linens or toilet seats, sharing toothbrushes, or kissing, according to the CDC.

“People with TB disease are most likely to spread it to people they spend time with every day,” the agency writes in an online explainer. “This includes family members, friends, and coworkers or schoolmates.”

When someone breathes in TB bacteria, it can settle in the lungs and potentially spread to other parts of the body, including the kidneys and spine, the CDC says. Outside of the lung, TB bacteria is usually not infectious.

Few details were released about the case identified in Delaware County. Health officials said they are working to identify potential exposures and setting up testing for people who came into close contact with the person infected. They stressed that not everyone exposed to tuberculosis becomes sick.

Tuberculosis can exist in the body without symptoms, a condition called latent TB infection. People infected with latent TB can’t spread the bacteria to others, but usually will test positive for TB and might develop the disease later if not given treatment, the CDC says.

Students and staff can continue to attend school, the Delaware County health department said.

Questions about testing and exposure can be directed to the Delaware County Health Department Wellness hotline, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by phone at 484-276-2100 or by email at DelcoWellness@co.delaware.pa.us.