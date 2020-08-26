Karlawish said there are norms that consider race for some tests. “In America, what we find is there’s a tragic correlation between race and performance on cognitive testing,” he said. Comparing years of education may not adequately reflect disparities in the quality of education that Black and white people received, he said. Those differences are particularly important for the oldest generation of Black people. The adjustments are meant to keep people who don’t do as well on the tests from being wrongly diagnosed with dementia.