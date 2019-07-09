Burnham, now 30, shared his story with the students as part of his work with Minding Your Minds, an Ardmore-based nonprofit that aims to reduce stigma around mental illness. He told them about the beginnings of depression in high school, how he lost interest in golf and hanging out with friends, and how he turned to alcohol to cope. But after his suicide attempt, Burnham explained, he went to the hospital, got counseling, and learned better ways to manage his depression.