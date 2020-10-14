This is a moment in history where self-care is paramount. If we feel testy or crispy or irritable, we should make the assumption that we are conveying it in some way in our interactions. The first step in evaluating a difficult interaction is to check yourself. Did something upsetting really just happen, or am I just upset? The better we know and can observe ourselves, the better poised we are to deal with the office pest, or to accept that we are the office pest, and try to do better.