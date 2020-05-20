As the COVID-19 pandemic forces in-the-flesh life into the virtual realm of seemingly infinite Zoom meetings, more of us seem to be experiencing that same sense of lassitude, so much so that the phenomenon has earned the moniker “Zoom fatigue.” Of course, it’s not the only suddenly hot video communications platform that deserves some blame. Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, Skype, Google Hangouts, and others are resulting in the same side effect.