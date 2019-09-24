“We in medicine have come to move from a very authoritative type of approach, where the doctor dictates and the patient receives, to an approach that favors patient empowerment. … If patients don’t feel comfortable with their physician, they’re not going to be truly part of the decision-making process,” said Robert B. Den, an associate professor in the departments of radiation oncology, urology, and cancer biology at Thomas Jefferson University, who is one of the study’s authors.