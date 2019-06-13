As a travel destination, the Dominican Republic has become increasingly popular. Last year, more than six million visitors flocked to the Caribbean nation known for its resorts, beaches and golf courses.
Up until recently, the biggest concern for tourists has been sunburn. But a series of unexplained deaths at hotels and a high profile murder-for-hire attempt on former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, has some rethinking their travel plans.
On May 25, Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, of Allentown, Pa., was a guest at the Bahia Principe hotel in the Dominican Republic, when she collapsed and died just 24 hours after checking in. Five days later at a sister hotel, Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, of Maryland, were found dead. The couple appeared to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs. Officials are awaiting toxicology results in both cases.
In total, there have been seven recent American deaths in the country.
Reynold A. Panettieri, Jr., a physician with the Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science, said that while the causes of the deaths are not yet known, there are similarities among the deaths.
“If there are multiple people in the party that feel ill, that speaks to poisoning or toxic exposure,” Panettieri said. You are not going to contract a person-to-person respiratory illness within a few hours, he said.
Some of the circumstances of the recent deaths are reminiscent of a well-known case of toxic exposure a Delaware family suffered while on a trip to the Virgin Islands in March 2015.
Stephen Esmond, an administrator at the Tatnall School in Wilmington, Del., and his two sons Sean and Ryan, experienced paralysis and were hospitalized for an extended period after they were sickened by the pesticide methyl bromide. The chemical was banned for indoor residential use in 1984 but had been used to treat the condo where they were staying. Earnings reports suggest the family received a nearly $90 million settlement from the parent company of Terminix. The company was fined about $10 million.
Toxic exposure in general happens everywhere and is more common than you would think, said James J. Maron, a partner with Maron, Marvel, Bradley, Anderson and Tardy of Wilmington, a firm that specializes in toxic cases and environmental litigation.
Maron, who was the attorney for the Esmond family, declined to comment on that case.
Tourists headed to warmer climates should expect to encounter some level of pesticide use. But, most of the bigger hotels are knowledgeable about the products they use, he said.
Before making reservations call the hotel and ask what pesticides they are using, Maron said.
“If they say they are using nothing, they are lying,” he said.
If there any questions about toxins in a room while traveling, get out, said Rutgers’ Panettieri. Open the doors and windows to decrease exposure, he said.
What is more worrisome than a potential lethal level of chemical exposures are the serious infections from disease-carrying bugs and mosquitoes, Maron said.
Mosquito bites are riskier than anything you are going to run into as a tourist, said Maron, who contracted Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne tropical disease, while traveling. He suggests tourists bring and use repellent products.
The U.S. is not immune to toxic exposures but they are more often seen in commercial or industrial settings. Two high profile cases of toxic exposure include the popular weed killer, Roundup, where a jury recently awarded $2 billion in damages to people who claim they contracted cancer after years of use, and contaminated drinking water in Flint, Michigan, which was found to have unsafe levels of lead, Maron said.
If travelers are concerned about possible exposure to toxins, Panettieri suggests following the guidelines for carbon monoxide poisoning by getting to fresh air and seeking medical help. Exposure to carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas, can result in a life-threatening medical emergency.
According to The Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:
- Dull headache
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Shortness of breath
- Confusion
- Blurred vision
- Loss of consciousness