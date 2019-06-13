Stephen Esmond, an administrator at the Tatnall School in Wilmington, Del., and his two sons Sean and Ryan, experienced paralysis and were hospitalized for an extended period after they were sickened by the pesticide methyl bromide. The chemical was banned for indoor residential use in 1984 but had been used to treat the condo where they were staying. Earnings reports suggest the family received a nearly $90 million settlement from the parent company of Terminix. The company was fined about $10 million.