Family and friends mourn the loss of Northeast Philly plane crash victim Dominique Goods Burke

Dominique Goods Burke was memorialized Thursday morning by family and friends at a private Center City church service to honor the devoted mother who recently died of severe burns sustained in the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash.

Goods Burke, whom family affectionally called “Pooda,” was 34. She died on April 27 after spending nearly three months at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City.

“Dominique was a fierce woman of confidence, warmth, and creativity,” her family wrote in a program passed out to mourners. “She cherished her family, including those she picked up throughout her life.”

Goods Burke was on a family outing to the Roosevelt Mall on Jan. 31 when a medical jet crashed on Cottman Avenue and flames engulfed the car she was riding in.

She was driving with her fiancé, 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt Jr., who died at the scene. Dreuitt’s 9-year-old son, Ramesses Raziel Dreuitt Vazquez, escaped the car with serious burns. The boy remains in a burn unit for children at a Boston hospital.

Dreuitt’s mother, Alberta Brown, wore her son’s high school class ring around her neck at his fiancée’s funeral.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson and other city officials arrived early to pay their respects, as friends and family streamed into Tindley Temple United Methodist Church on South Broad Street, near Fitzwater Street.

Inside, in front of the dias, sat a white coffin, adorned with white daisies, carnations and baby’s breath. A pair of angel wings, fashioned from white feathers, rose above it on the stage. A rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” played as the mourners slid into pews.

“Dominique was feisty yet welcoming, bold and daring. She was hard working and resilient,” the service’s program read.

Goods Burke is the eighth fatality from the crash, and the second from Philadelphia. All six people on board the plane, including an 11-year-old girl, died. The cremated remains of the six victims — all Mexican nationals — were returned to loved ones in Mexico City last month. The girl was on her way home after undergoing treatment for a spinal condition at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia.

At least 24 people on the ground were injured and more than a dozen houses were damaged when the plane exploded in a giant fireball, sending flames and debris into neighboring homes.

Goods Burke and Dreuitt Jr. were high school sweethearts. She attended the Philadelphia High School for Girls in the city’s Logan neighborhood; Dreuitt Jr., of Mount Airy, graduated from Murrell Dobbins High School.

Both worked in the culinary industry. The couple shared a teenage son, Dominick Goods, a sophomore at Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

Dominick’s high school football teammates also attended, wearing their red Panther’s uniforms. Dominick is a team standout and his father often boasted about his games.

The teen, who lost both his parents in the plane crash, sat upfront. He wore all white.

He was on a school trip to Africa when his mother passed away. It was his father’s wish that his son go on the Ghana trip. Before his death, Dreuitt Jr. had created a GoFundMe account to raise money to send him.

Goods Burke also had a 7-year-old daughter, and she loved Dreuitt Jr.’s son, Ramesses, as her own.

She loved spoiling her children and taking them on trips to the beach, cruises and to other countries.

“She showed them the world’s beauty, passing on her love of travel and food,” the service’s program read.

At the High Point Cafe in West Mount Airy, where she worked for a decade as a day bake supervisor, she was remembered for her “kind smile, beautiful spirit and heart full of love” on social media by her colleagues.

She also was a fighter “until the end,” the cafe’s post said.

Editor’s note: This is a developing and will be updated.