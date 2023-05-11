At picket outside Einstein hospital, nurses say they are stretched too thin: ‘We fall short.’

Cars honked in support as nurses wearing red shirts waved signs that read “retain us, respect us” Thursday morning on North Broad street outside Einstein Medical Center.

The picket was organized by the Einstein local of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents nearly 900 nurses at the Philadelphia hospital. The union is negotiating a new contract, after their existing one expired on April 30. Einstein nurses are seeking wage increases for veteran nurses and better hospital security to protect staff.

The negotiation comes at a time when many hospitals across the state short-staffed, and many nurses are considering leaving the field.

Thursday’s picket culminated with a rally featuring elected officials, candidates in the upcoming primary elections, and nurses. Speaking into a microphone, Patrick Kelly, an ICU nurse and co-president of the local, asked the crowd to recall how in the early months of the pandemic management had put up signs that proclaimed “heroes work here.” But in negotiations, he said management has not followed through by meeting the nurses’ demands.

The hospital has about 300 open nursing positions and relies on temporary nurses supplied by an outside agencies to fill the gap. Other local hospitals have been making changes to retain and attract nurses, he said, while Einstein took a different path under owner Jefferson Health.

“They don’t do anything for retention,” Kelly told the crowd. “Not a darn thing.”

State Sen. Nikil Saval attended one of the first sessions of negotiations between Jefferson and the Einstein nurses earlier this year and said executives ignored testimony of nurses on the conditions in the hospitals.

“The executives from Einstein have the gall to say that they know best how to run a hospital,” the Democrat said, rallying the picketing nurses. “That is B.S. You know what’s best.”

Nurses attending the picket said care is suffering because they are assigned too many patients.

Without proper staffing, shifts can become overwhelming, labor and delivery nurse Gina Gowans said.

“We’re really doing our best to rush around and give patients the care that the need, but sometimes, unfortunately, we fall short,” she said rocking a stroller decorated with picket signs, with her one-year-old son sleeping inside.

Jefferson’s spokesperson Damien Woods said in a statement that the negotiations are ongoing.

“Jefferson/Einstein is committed to negotiating in good faith for a new contract that provides nurses with fair, competitive wages and benefits while allowing the hospital to continue delivering safe, high-quality care,” Woods said.

Last week, the Pennsylvania House Health Committee heard testimony on the Patient Safety Act, which would require would require hospitals to meet minimum staffing levels for nurses. Representatives from nurses unions said the bill would improve their working conditions, and encourage nurses who have left patient care to return to hospitals.