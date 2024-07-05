Main Line Health primary-care network president stepped down, the latest leadership change in the health system

Eric Mankin has stepped down as the president of Main Line Health’sCare, the primary care network of the health system serving Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

A family medicine physician, Mankin oversaw 500 physicians and over 200 advanced practice providers such as nurse practitioners and midwives. He had been the group’s president since 2013. Mankin was previously the chief medical officer for Temple Health physician’s group.

Advertisement

Mankin’s last day as president was June 30, a system spokesperson said. He continues to practice as a primary care physician at the Main Line HealthCare practice in Newtown Square.

Donald Klingen, a family physician who is the system’s chief medical information officer, took over as the interim president of the primary care network.

Mankin’s departure from the leadership role is the latest in a changing of the guard at Main Line Health, a nonprofit system that also owns four hospitals.

Brian Corbett, who has served has the system’s general counsel since 2001, announced his retirement last month. He will be succeeded in the fall after a transition period by his deputy, Della Payne.

And in the winter, Leigh Ehrlich replaced Mike Buongiorno, who retired after 25 years as the system’s chief financial officer.

Main Line Health reported a $50 million operating loss for the nine months that ended March 31, a significant improvement compared to $114 loss the same period a year prior.