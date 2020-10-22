Achieving universal health coverage for children is an attainable goal, and one that was within our grasp when the children’s uninsurance rate historically dipped below 5% in 2016. However, it has been on the rise since then, and new data show this worrying trend is intensifying. This increase has disproportionately impacted Latino children, most of whom are U.S. citizens but may be in mixed-status families wary of the “public charge” rule. We proudly joined our organization, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, in endorsing DreamCare in PA, which would expand public insurance benefits to undocumented children throughout the commonwealth.