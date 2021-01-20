8. A vaccine is vital to slow and eventually stop the pandemic. It will likely take a 70% vaccination rate of the American population to achieve so-called herd immunity. The science behind the vaccine is impeccable. Yet, vaccine hesitancy is an issue. A recent study showed that 31% of Americans were considering not getting vaccinated. These rates were highest for women, Black, Hispanic, and those with conservative political views. Reasons cited include fear that the vaccine will not be safe, won’t be effective, lack of insurance or financial resources, or thinking they are immune because they already have had it. In a similar study in JAMA looking at past vaccination rates for the flu, Black and Hispanic people did not get vaccinated because of distrust of the medical system due to a history of discrimination and concern of past incidences of medical experimentation. The first step is to develop communication to better explain why vaccination is so much more effective than getting this potentially deadly disease. Fixing the distribution process will help raise confidence. Only then can come improved strategies to educate about both the vaccine and the distribution process geared to the populations who are both the most suspicious and at risk.