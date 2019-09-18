All 404 patients in this study, conducted in five centers in China, received standard Western cardiac medications for their stable angina for four weeks before the trial started, and continued their medication for the entire 16-week study. They were divided into four groups: three groups received acupuncture and one did not. What was unique about this study was the placebo acupuncture group receiving needling, but not true acupuncture. A second group had acupuncture delivered to the meridian that traditional practitioners have used to treat heart disease, which is located along the inner arm. The third group received traditional acupuncture, but not directed to the heart meridian. The final group received no acupuncture, but continued to take their Western medication.