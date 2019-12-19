The reasoning of both courts was that the mandate lost constitutional protection when the penalty for noncompliance was set at zero by Congress in 2017. How, you might wonder, can a mandate that was constitutional when it included an enforcement penalty become unconstitutional when the penalty has disappeared, and it has become unenforceable? The line of reasoning is that the penalty had been upheld as a tax by the Supreme Court in 2012, but with money no longer involved, it can no longer be seen as a form of taxation.