Folks on the east coast are usually surprised when I tell them – it’s information that demands reconciliation. “How do you like it out here?” “How’d you end up out here?” My parents are both from Brooklyn, so it’s not that unexpected that I could end up in this part of the country. Cheesesteaks are great (Jim’s is my favorite), but give me the fabulous barbeque of Joe’s Kansas City and Arthur Bryant’s. But what I never expected was how my childhood KC upbringing would connect me and make me a better doctor for my Philadelphia patients.