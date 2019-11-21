With respect to gender and race, there are even more assumptions I must make sure to confront. From research, we know that pain reported from women and people of color tends to be believed less by doctors. In fact, in the opioid epidemic, there’s poetic justice in the fact that African Americans are less likely than whites to have developed a pill addiction. Because so many doctors don’t trust their pain, African Americans aren’t prescribed opioids as much, and so don’t develop as much dependency. This difference has even been observed in children suffering from appendicitis. This knowledge makes me try my best to be keenly aware of my own biases.