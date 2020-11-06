The slight relief Bill had of the pain traveling down his leg, after the steroid injection also helped the chiropractor uncover the root of the problem. The sciatic nerve is compressed with piriformis syndrome, but one of its branches travels under the piriformis muscle, and that branch can have some pain relief when a steroid is injected into the spine where the sciatic nerve comes out. Piriformis syndrome can be worsened with trauma, running, or sitting for extended periods of time, all of which may compress the muscle. Also, as was the case with Bill, if the spine is misaligned, it can put extra pressure on the muscle, resulting in the symptoms. The chiropractor was confident that when he realigned Bill’s spine, it would relieve the extra strain on the muscle.