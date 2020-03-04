We have learned that lowering LDL cholesterol (so-called bad cholesterol) to levels that were previously thought to be too low is both safe and effective. And we learned that raising HDL (good cholesterol) with medication is bad for you. This was an expensive lesson for Pfizer, the company invested more than $800 million on a drug called torcetrapib, which harmed people even though it raised HDL levels. The same is true of niacin, which raises HDL but is unsafe when taken with a statin. The painful lesson: The best way to raise HDL is diet and exercise, and medications don’t work. We have also learned that triglycerides are important if you have heart disease and your cholesterol and triglyceride levels are elevated. In this case, a special kind of fish oil called Vascepa will further lower your risk.