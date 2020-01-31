Mederma is a popular scar repair brand that primarily sells creams and silicone sheets as a scar treatment. My advice: Be skeptical of any over-the-counter scar treatment because there’s no proven solution, and there’s money to be made taking advantage of our anxiety about bad scars. I do not recommend Mederma or any similar products to my patients because there is little evidence that they help. Some doctors may recommend these products, but I think it’s mostly because they want to be able to offer some kind of solution rather than nothing. Scars often improve by themselves, so if someone’s scar improved with Mederma, it’s probably a coincidence.