There were also some more disturbing aspects of my journey. One unwelcome interaction came when I was yanked backward by a male stranger who informed me that I was crossing the street against the traffic light and was in danger of getting hit by a car. Another time, a threatening stranger followed me off the bus and menacingly insisted that I walk in the wrong direction, away from my next destination. When I realized that arguing was ineffective in quieting him, I smiled and marched off in the wrong direction per his advice. Getting away from him successfully was more important to me.