There are already multiple ongoing criminal investigations into vaccine fraud, theft, and destruction. In addition to overt criminal activity, an uneven rollout in the United States may leave racial and economic minority groups, those already disproportionately affected by COVID-19, at the end of the line. Only half of states have a distribution plan that explicitly mentions addressing racial inequity, and economic and age discrimination is built into many county rollout plans that rely on internet access to be notified of vaccine clinics and make appointments. A system without clearer guidance and a secure supply chain is vulnerable to both attack and inequity, further degrading the trust of the American people in this process.