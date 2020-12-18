After feeling the emotions of loss, try to come together as a family to reframe this new holiday season with excitement. Ask yourselves what your favorite part of the holiday season is, or what you will miss most this year, and find ways to creatively honor those traditions. Be sure to include your children in the brainstorming process of trying to replicate that. Incorporate aspects of the traditions that bring joy and foster connection, even if you must connect with loved ones from afar.