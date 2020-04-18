Q: How can I better understand my risk for breast cancer?
A: Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. There are different types of breast cancer, depending on what specific cells in the breast turn into cancer. Breast cancer can occur in both men and women and can begin in different parts of the breast, including the glands, ducts or connective tissue.
Warning signs of breast cancer can be identified through mammograms and physical exams. Mammograms can identify microcalcifications, small calcium deposits, that can indicate the presence of breast cancer. Physical exams can reveal a lump in the breast, change in skin color, areas where the skin puckers, changes in the nipple, which are all signs of the possibility of breast cancer.
Many people believe that cancer is caused predominantly by genetics and family history. People may have a slightly higher risk of breast cancer if a first-degree relative (mother, father, sister or brother) experienced breast cancer. However, only 5% to 10% of all breast cancers are hereditary, caused by abnormal genes.
Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) occurs when cells do not have estrogen or progesterone receptors and also do not make enough of the HER2 protein. TNBC tends to be more common in African Americans and women under age 40. TNBC accounts for about 10% to 15% of all breast cancer.
Although there is no definitive way to prevent breast cancer, people can take proactive measures (genetic testing, regular examinations, lifestyle changes) to reduce and better understand their risk.
Risk factors you can change:
- Maintaining or getting to a healthy weight.
- Staying physically active.
- Drinking alcohol in moderation.
- Quitting smoking.
- Avoiding usage of hormone replacement therapy.
Risk factors you cannot change:
- Age, race and ethnicity.
- Family history and genetic mutations.
- If you have given birth or have been pregnant.
- Your estrogen levels.
- Whether you started menstrual cycles earlier or later in life.
Breast cancer can be treated in a number of ways, such as surgery to remove the cancer, radiation to treat the cancerous area, and therapies such as immunotherapy, chemotherapy and hormone-modulating therapy. Some forms of cancer may need a combination of these treatments, while others can be treated with just one.
Early detection is key for successful treatment of breast cancer. If you have higher risk, work with your health-care provider to see a breast specialist, get annual mammograms, and stay on schedule with your physical examinations.
Karen Kish is a surgeon and the breast program director at Mercy Catholic Medical Center.