A coalition of NHS (National Health Service) campaigners led by "Keep Our NHS Public" and "We Own It", pose for photographs with masks of U.S. President Donal Trump, right, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson carving up the NHS with a giant knife and fork, as they take part in a demonstration on Parliament Square, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The campaigners are calling for the NHS to be taken "off the table" in a trade deal with the U.S. by ending privatization in the health service and restoring it to a wholly publicly owned and provided service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)