Bullying takes place in all school settings, including private and public, poorer areas and richer areas, urban and rural areas. Even when schools define themselves as “No-Bullying Zones” or having zero tolerance for bullying, it still exists, often in the form of social bullying where there is exclusion, influencing other children to not be friends with someone, and eroding an individual’s self-esteem. (For example, saying, “You can’t sit at this lunch table because there’s no room for you here”).