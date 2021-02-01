These communities are where we can share trials nobody else wants to hear about. After a recent surgery, a woman described lying in bed, praying for sleep, yet her pouch kept leaking, inflaming raw, oozing skin with all the signs of infection. Her mother and fiancé slept on, oblivious to her misery. But her tribe could offer advice and sympathy for her nightmare. Another woman described trying to cope with two pouches — one for an ileostomy, the other for fistula drainage — along with healing an incision in her abdomen.