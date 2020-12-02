But then I think about how incredibly fortunate I am. True, I haven’t seen my girl who lives in Berkeley in a year. But my Florida girl came home in July to check in with the surgeon who removed her colon — yes, she inherited that FAP gene — in June of 2019. And she is healthy and strong and thriving. And my youngest daughter, who just graduated with a degree in early and exceptional education, lives at home. It is tough to be a teacher right now, and I’m thrilled we can help her out.